FBI: Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Lake County

A man wanted for murder in Minnesota was arrested Friday morning in north suburban Lake County.

Phillip Leron Miller, 41, was taken into custody by the FBI Chicago Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Miller is accused of shooting a man multiple times on April 20 in an apartment in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, according to the FBI.

He was charged with second-degree murder and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 25. On May 11, a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was also filed against him, according to the FBI.

Miller, who has gone by more than a dozen aliases–including “Phillip Covington,” “Benjamin Lee” and “Hot Dog Miller”–was turned over to local authorities Friday morning after his arrest, according to the FBI.