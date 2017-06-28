FBI searching for Chicago man wanted for dealing heroin

The FBI is searching for a Chicago man wanted for dealing heroin.

Vivencio Consuegra, 35, faces one federal charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing heroin, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. He also goes by “Danny” or “Johnny Soto.”

He is described as a 5-foot-7, 175-pound Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI.

Consuegra, a documented gang member, is believed to still be in Chicago, and is considered armed and dangerous, Croon said. He is wanted by the FBI Safe Streets Hispanic Gang Task Force, which is comprised of both FBI agents and Chicago Police officers.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.