FBI seeking Chicago victims of Arizona music promoter

The FBI is seeking local victims of an Arizona music promoter who produced concerts featuring 1980s rock bands in the Chicago area.

Frederick Stahmer of Oro Valley, Arizona, promoted at least 23 concerts featuring 1980s rock bands in Tucson, Chicago, Tulsa, Nashville and Las Vegas, according to the FBI. His company is Frederick Entertainment.

Several individuals and vendors allege they advanced money or supplied goods and services for the shows, but were not repaid, according to the FBI.

“While the FBI can’t provide additional information regarding the ongoing investigation at this time, it does need to speak with anyone who lost money in connection with Stahmer or his company in the last five years,” the agency said.

Victims can call a dedicated complaint line at (520) 594-2800, or email Tips.Tucson@ic.fbi.gov.