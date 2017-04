FBI: Suspect robbed bank branch at Lake View grocery

A bank was robbed in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side on Friday afternoon, according to the FBI.

The non-takeover robbery occurred at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 3531 N. Broadway Ave., the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet, wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants, authorities said.

No other details were immediately made available.