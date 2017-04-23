February death of man shot in 2001 ruled homicide

The February death of a man who was shot more than 15 years ago on the South Side has been ruled a homicide.

Tromaine Bell, 42, died at 6:32 p.m. Feb. 1 at Kindred Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on his cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of complications from a remote gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Bell, of Burbank, was shot on Oct. 27, 2001 in the 1100 block of West 51st Street, according to the medical examiner’s office. Details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.