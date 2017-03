Federal agents searching Caterpillar HQ: report

Federal agents were raiding Caterpillar Inc. headquarters and three other central Illinois facilities Thursday. | AP file photo

Federal authorities, armed with search warrants, were at Caterpillar Inc. headquarters in Peoria and three central Illinois facilities Thursday.

The Peoria Journal-Star says the company confirmed the federal agents’ presence but didn’t say which agency or agencies were involved.

“Caterpillar is cooperating,” a spokeswoman told the newspaper in a brief email.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also confirmed the searches in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton.