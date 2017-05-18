Federal agents shoot suspect during drug operation in West Dundee

Federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigations shot a suspect during a joint drug operation Wednesday in northwest suburban West Dundee.

Shots were fired when the agents attempted to arrest two people at Route 72 and Sleepy Hollow Road, according to a statement posted to the Village of West Dundee Facebook page.

One suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and the other suspect was taken into custody, the statement said. No agents or officers were injured.

A handgun was recovered and charges are pending against both suspects in Kane County, the statement said.

The shooting is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the West Dundee Police Department.