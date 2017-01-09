Federal Appellate Judge Richard Posner, legal giant, set to retire

Richard Posner, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals based in Chicago, who was a prolific writer of court opinions and books, is set to retire, according to a published report.

Posner, 78, told the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin in a statement that he would retire on Saturday: “I look forward to continuing to teach and publish, with a particular focus on social justice reform.”

Posner is a legal giant, who had a huge impact on the American judicial system, and recently wrote in an article that there should be mandatory retirement for federal judges, at “probably 80.”

