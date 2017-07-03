Advocate, NorthShore drop proposed merger

Jim Skogsbergh, president & CEO of Advocate Health Care, left, and Mark R. Neaman, president & CEO of NorthShore University HealthSystem met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

A deal to merge Advocate Health Care and NorthShore University HealthSystem is off after a federal judge ruled against the plan Tuesday.

“We have determined with the Advocate Health Care leadership that the time, cost and uncertainty of pursuing any additional appeals would not be worthwhile,” NorthShore President and CEO Mark R. Neaman said in a written statement.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso’s ruling comes after a federal appeals court asked Alonso to re-examine his decision to support the merger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.