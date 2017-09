Feds allege ex-top Chicago labor leader took even more bribes

Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building in July following his arraignment. | Max Herman / Sun-Times

Federal prosecutors slapped former top Chicago labor leader John T. Coli Sr. with a superceding indictment Friday, alleging the power broker shook down a Chicago business for more than triple the amount originally charged — $325,000 — and that bribery stretched back further.

The longtime Teamster leader faces 13 counts in the new indictment, more than double the previous counts when he was charged in July.

More details to come.