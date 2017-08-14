Feds alleged third Austin Jones victim when seeking search warrants

Days before they arrested YouTube sensation Austin Jones on two counts of child pornography, the feds sought a judge’s permission to search the singer’s Facebook and Apple iCloud accounts.

And when they did so, they described a series of Facebook chats between Jones, 24, and a third teenage girl that did not make it into the criminal complaint filed against him last June.

The sexually explicit chats have now been revealed in a pair of search warrant applications unsealed earlier this month, and they are similar to the conversations Jones had with his other alleged victims. When chatting with the third girl, Jones allegedly asked her if she felt “special” because “out of all my fans, I picked you for this opportunity??” The girl told him she felt like she was “dreaming,” the feds say.

However, a federal agent noted the Facebook chat transcripts with the third girl “do not reflect that any videos were sent using Facebook’s chat feature.” That’s despite comments by Jones and the girl indicating videos were being sent.

Meanwhile, the feds say they counted 40 videos sent to Jones by his other victims.

Jones allegedly used his fame to pressure young girls to expose themselves in “audition” videos. His attorney declined to comment Monday. Jones is not facing criminal charges in connection with the online chats with the third girl.

Still, the YouTube singer could land in prison for at least 15 years if convicted on the charges that have been filed against him. A federal judge ordered him released from custody days after his June 12 arrest and barred him from using the internet and social media while he awaits trial. The feds have until Sept. 11 to seek an indictment from a grand jury.

The first chat between Jones and the third girl took place last October when she was 14, according to an affidavit submitted by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent. It alleges the girl told Jones, of Bloomingdale, that she also lived in a Chicago suburb. When she told him where she went to school, he allegedly wrote back, “. . . you definitely need to get this opportunity then!”

In their second Facebook conversation in December, Jones described their chat as a “modeling” opportunity. He allegedly asked the girl to expose her breasts. And later, after giving the girl more instructions, Jones allegedly said, “We have to add talking soon with lines!!!”

He added: “Here’s your line: – hey Austin, I’m only 14 — Say that 4 times during the video got it?!”

The chat continued, and Jones allegedly told the girl to “try it again without the underwear!!” The girl asked Jones, “You sure???” She told him, “Cause you know my insecurities.”

But Jones allegedly told her, “I think you’re finally lucky enough to do it.”

Jones had a third conversation with the girl on Facebook April 6, the feds say. By then, she had turned 15. She told Jones, “I’m just going through so much right now. I had to fight the urge to cut last night because I promised you I wouldn’t do it anymore, and I always keep my promises.” Jones allegedly replied, “good girl.”

Then the feds say he asked for another video.