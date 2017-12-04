Feds: Attorney used fraud to get loans for South Side properties

An attorney who worked for the state’s Department of Revenue has been charged with bank and mail fraud in connection with obtaining loans for properties on the South Side, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Jessica Arong O’Brien, 49, of Chicago was charged with one count of mail fraud affecting a financial institution and one count of bank fraud, the attorney’s office said.

Maria Bartko, 49, of Chicago was also charged with one count of mail fraud in connection with the scheme, prosecutors said.

O’Brien got lenders to provide her loans “by making false representations and concealing material facts in documents submitted to the lenders,” prosecutors said.

O’Brien used the loans to purchase and refinance approximately $1.4 million in mortgage and commercial loans, including the purchase of an investment property in the 600 block of West 54th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, the office said. She then fraudulently refinanced the mortgage on the property, as well as a second investment property in the 800 block of West 54th Street.

O’Brien then obtained a commercial line of credit through fraud in order to maintain the properties, before she sold them to Bartko and a straw buyer who O’Brien knew would fraudulently obtain mortgage loans, prosecutors said.

At the time O’Brien was obtaining the loans, she was employed full time as a special assistant attorney general for the Department of Revenue, while owning the real estate company, O’Brien Realty LLC, prosecutors said. She was also working part time as a loan officer for Amronbanc Mortgage Corp. in north suburban Lincolnwood, where she met Bartko.

O’Brien was expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m. April 20 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan, the office said.