Feds: Employee set fire to Rosemont auto dealership

A southwest suburban man set fire to the Rosemont auto dealership where he worked last week, according to federal authorities.

Bryant Cameron, 28, faces one federal count of arson, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On the evening of July 24, Cameron waited until everyone else had left Epic Motorsports at 9739 Farragut St. in Rosemont, then poured gasoline into the front office, reception and warehouse areas, federal prosecutors said. He lit it on fire with embers from his cigarette, then drove away from the scene.

Several vehicles, tools, office equipment, files and other goods were damaged, prosecutors said. Five different fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze, and one firefighter suffered dehydration.

Cameron’s duties at the dealership included cleaning and moving cars, and picking up vehicles from neighboring states, prosecutors said. A search of his vehicle turned up multiple items that had been reported stolen from the dealership.

Cameron, a Broadview resident, was arrested Thursday, prosecutors said. His detention hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday before U.S. Judge Michael Mason in Chicago.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison, prosecutors said.