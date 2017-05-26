Feds indict top reputed Chicago mobster for Social Security fraud

Federal prosecutors have charged a reputed top Chicago mobster with Social Security benefits fraud in connection with the union where he worked.

John A. Matassa Jr., 65, of Arlington Heights, was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft of government funds, four counts of embezzlement from a labor organization, and two counts of making false entries in union records, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago.

Matassa worked as the secretary-treasurer of the Independent Union of Amalgamated Workers Local 711.

More details to come.