Feds: Leader of ring that robbed cell phone stores sentenced

A Forest Park man was sentenced to 57 years in prison Thursday for leading a crew of armed robbers that targeted suburban cell phone stores.

Eric Curtis, 32, recruited people to join the crew and supplied them with guns to carry out robberies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Curtis was convicted last year of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of robbery, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of using a firearm in commission of a crime. U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras imposed the 57-year sentence Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

During Curtis’ trial, evidence revealed the crew carried out a series of takeover-style robberies in 2013 at cell phone stores in Addison, Norridge, Deerfield and Woodridge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The crew entered stores displaying guns, and ordered employees and customers to the back before taking as many cell phones as they could carry in duffle bags, federal prosecutors said.

Seven other people involved in the robberies previously pleaded guilty, including Eric Rogers of Hazel Crest, another top leader, federal prosecutors said. In his plea agreement, Rogers said the crew also robbed cell phone stores in Joliet, East Peoria and LaPorte, Indiana. Rogers is currently awaiting sentencing.