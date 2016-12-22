Feds: Vernon Hills man netted $1 million from Ponzi-type scheme

A north suburban man defrauded more than a dozen clients out of at least $1 million in a Ponzi-type scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

Richard K. Booy, 48, of Vernon Hills faces one count of mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Booy, the founder of Principal Financial Strategies LLC and the now-defunct Safe Financial Strategies Inc., used the promise of no-risk investments and guaranteed returns to persuade at least 15 clients to hand over at least $1 million, according to prosecutors. The scheme began in 2014 and continued until this month.

Although Booy claimed to be affiliated with the widely known investment firm Principal Financial Group, he had no actual relationship with the firm, and was not authorized to invest client funds with it, prosecutors said.

Instead of investing the funds, Booy used the victims’ money for personal expenses, including credit card debt and purchases at Best Buy and DirecTV, prosecutors said. He also used the money to pay earlier investors through Ponzi-type payments.

Most of Booy’s victims are elderly and include a Chicago pastor, a retired painter, a retired government worker and a person who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, prosecutors said. He often met with them personally in their homes and told them their investments were guaranteed to return a profit.

Booy continued the scheme even after Principal Financial Group in September got a temporary restraining order against him that led to a court-authorized seizure of his computer and other evidence from his home, prosecutors said.

Booy was scheduled for an initial appearance before U.S. Judge M. David Weisman, according to the statement. If convicted of mail fraud, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.