Felon facing new charges after handgun found in vehicle on West Side

A convicted felon is facing new charges after a handgun was found in his vehicle Saturday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Lateef Grant, 29, faces a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon/possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to land and criminal damage to property, according to Chicago Police.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, 11th (Harrison) District officers were conducting a drug and gang investigation in the first block of South Springfield when they saw a handgun lying in plain view in a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was registered to Grant, a convicted felon, police said. Officers prepared a search warrant and recovered the gun.

Officer found Grant about two hours later in the 2900 block of West Flournoy and he ran away, police said. He fled into a nearby backyard and broke a fence before he was taken into custody.

Grant, an Austin resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.