Felon who fired gun near Wrigley Field gets 7 years in prison

A man who fired a gun near Wrigley Field in 2015 was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Wednesday.

Hoytuan Pierce fired a handgun about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 2015 during an argument with several other people in the 3400 block of North Clark, according to a statement U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pierce was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting and was not allowed to possess a gun, prosecutors said.

No one was injured, but the area was crowded with people who watched the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals to win the National League Division Series, prosecutors said.

Pierce, 33, of Chicago, pleaded guilty last year to possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 84 months in prison by Judge Elaine E. Bucklo.