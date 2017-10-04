Ferguson seeks new term, says police oversight never more vital

City Inspector General Joe Fertuson (right) said Laura Kunard (left), his choice to be the city's deputy inspector general for public safety, wanted assurances that Ferguson would stick around. Kunard's new job pays $137,052 a year; Ferguson is seeking a new four-year term for himself. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Inspector General Joe Ferguson said Monday he’s seeking another four-term because the federal government’s retreat from police reform means local oversight is critical.

His request coincides with the appointment of Laura Kunard, who was Ferguson’s choice to be the city’s deputy inspector general for public safety.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported last week that Kunard, a veteran police reformer and researcher, wanted and received assurances that the man who hired her — at $137,052 a year — would not depart in a few months.

On Monday, Ferguson acknowledged that Kunard, whose appointment sailed through a joint City Council committee, wanted assurances that he would be sticking around.

“The term of the deputy inspector general for public safety is tied to the inspector general’s term. So in the absence of there being renewal, we’re all having a conversation today for a position that lasts only five or six months,” he said.

But Ferguson also took it a step further. He argued that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to review and retreat from police reform agreements nationwide leaves a giant void that must be filled locally by the new, 25-employee, $1.8 million unit housed in his office.

“The Justice Department is not gonna be part of it. … The absence of the Justice Department means that the city really needs to own this fully. And one of the key mechanisms that’s evolved in this whole field over the last 25 years is an inspector general function,” Ferguson said.

“I’m very anxious to get our shop up and running because I do think it would be a force amplifier and a driver.”

Ferguson was blunt when asked to assess the status of police reform in Chicago nearly one year to the day after release of the Task Force on Police Accountability report that set the stage for the Department of Justice report.

The reform effort is “not as far as we’d like to be. Not as far as we should be. … There was probably a little bit of passivity waiting for the Justice Department to say what needed to be done. Now it’s on us and we’ve got to giddy up. It’s a warm day out there and we all know what happens in Chicago when it’s warm out. So we’ve all got to get moving,” he said.

Taking center stage at Kunard’s confirmation hearing, Ferguson argued that the Chicago Police Department is “only barely in the game” in some areas of reform and “not in the game at all” in others.

He specifically mentioned the an early intervention and counseling system that is “barely being used” and supervision and training, both of which the DOJ’s scathing indictment called sorely inadequate.

“There’s some significant upgrades in curriculum but the capacity to actually teach on that curriculum effectively really goes to resources and facilities and everybody knows they’re not what they should be,” he said.

“The curriculum … has to be converted into something that’s the equivalent of continuing professional education. We’re not quite there with that. … We’re literally expanding the ranks of field training officers right now and we haven’t implemented it fully in the field. Each one of these things is complex and we’re only in the starting gate with those we actually have stepped into.”

Ferguson referred to Chicago’s moribund community policing as the “poster child” for a Police Department that’s the “right idea” without adequate resources to pull it off.

“This is a brand that has existed within the Chicago Police Department for 25 years and never implemented as it was devised. One of the challenges here is we’re dealing with tarnished brands. And the public is gonna have a hard time trusting a tarnished brand,” he said.

“The only way we’re going to come to trust and legitimacy is to make sure that these programs are being implemented effectively. If the issue is fiscal resources for the department or prioritization of resources within the department to make sure they operate right, that’s part of what we’ll be looking at.”

Ferguson spent two years in a cold war with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, which included a legal battle over access to documents that went all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Their relationship was so frosty it appeared that Emanuel was counting the days until Ferguson’s term expired. It was only after the Ohio bribery scandal that culminated in the conviction of former City Comptroller Amer Ahmad that Emanuel seemed to realize Ferguson was more helpful than threatening.

In 2013, Emanuel reappointed Ferguson with the unwritten understanding that the IG would step down after a year. Eight months later, Ferguson decided to serve out his new four-year term after dramatically improving his once-contentious relationship with the mayor.

When a federal judge released Chicago from the Shakman decree and dismissed a federal hiring monitor, Ferguson assumed the all-important power to police city hiring in the post-Shakman era. He also won limited oversight over the City Council after the legislative IG’s office was disbanded.

Sources said Emanuel is amenable to reappointing Ferguson, but only after a face-to-face conversation with the inspector general that hasn’t happened yet.

“I don’t think this devolves upon a relationship between the inspector general and the mayor. We each have our jobs to do. He respects the job that I do. I respect the job that he has to do,” Ferguson said.