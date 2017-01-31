Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State

This image provided by Kansas State University shows the radiograph revealing the implantation of the pacemaker in ferret at Kansas State's Veterinary Health Center. Zelda is recovering at home. Owner Carl Hobi took Zelda in after Christmas because she was diagnosed with a third-degree block in her heart. | Kansas State University photo, distributed by the Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A ferret is recovering at home after being fitted with a pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.

The ferret, named Zelda, is owned by Carl Hobi of Olathe, who took her to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan after Christmas. Zelda had a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heart beat and a lack of energy.

The university said in a news release that tests determined Zelda was a good candidate for a pacemaker, although it had to be specially ordered because of the small size of her veins.

The university says Zelda was released two days after the surgery and should enjoy a normal ferret lifespan, which means up to perhaps 10 years.

It was the first time the Kansas State center implanted a pacemaker in a ferret.