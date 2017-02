Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Elgin

A Fifth Third Bank branch was robbed Friday evening in northwest suburban Elgin.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 5:13 p.m. at 1645 Larkin Ave., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 white male between 160 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.