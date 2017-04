Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Loop

A bank robbery was reported late Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.

The non-takeover robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 1 S. Dearborn Ave., according to FBI spokesman Garret Croon.

The robber is described as a 6-foot tall black man, between 45-60 with short hair, wearing a red-buttoned shirt, Croon said.

FBI agents are on the way to the scene.