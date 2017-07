Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Northbrook

Someone robbed a bank Saturday afternoon in north suburban Northbrook.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 2 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 240 N. Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male between 5 feet and 5-foot-6, was last seen headed south in a vehicle, Croon said. He was wearing all black clothing.