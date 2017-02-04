President Donald Trump said Sunday the battle isn’t over to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a keystone of President Barack Obama’s presidency.
A bill to overhaul the health care program was withdrawn from consideration when Republicans couldn’t muster enough votes to ensure passage.
Trump initially blasted the Democrats for blocking the proposal, then blamed the conservative Freedom Caucus.
Sweet: Trump blames Dems, but Obamacare now his problem
Future of Obamacare in doubt, but people continue to sign up