Fight to replace Obamacare not over: Donald Trump says

President Donald Trump said Sunday that efforts are continuing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. | AP Photo

President Donald Trump said Sunday the battle isn’t over to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a keystone of President Barack Obama’s presidency.

A bill to overhaul the health care program was withdrawn from consideration when Republicans couldn’t muster enough votes to ensure passage.

Trump initially blasted the Democrats for blocking the proposal, then blamed the conservative Freedom Caucus.

Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2017