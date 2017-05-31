Filming of Steve McQueen’s ‘Widows’ to close South Side streets

Filming of director Steve McQueen’s upcoming movie “Widows” will close streets starting Thursday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Movie crews will be filming from 9:30 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday at 7500 S. Chicago Ave., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Filming will also take place from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Chicago Avenue will be closed from 73rd to 76th streets, and 75th Street will be closed between Kimbark and Ellis avenues, CDOT said. Signs will direct drivers to alternate routes, including taking Cottage Grove or Stoney Island avenues.

McQueen was the director of the award-winning films “12 Years a Slave” and “Shame.”

“Widows,” expected for release in 2018, revolves around “a group of windows who pick up where their spouses left off after they are killed in a robbery,” according to the Internet Movie Database. The cast list includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson and Colin Farrell.