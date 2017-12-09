Filming of ‘The Chi’ to close West Loop streets Thursday

Filming of the new TV show “The Chi” will close streets in the West Loop on Thursday night.

Clinton Street and Milwaukee Avenue will be shut down from Lake to Fulton streets between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Filming earlier in the day may also require brief sidewalk and street lane closures, according to CDOT.

Drivers should use Canal, Jefferson or Des Plaines as alternatives.

“The Chi” is an upcoming Showtime hour-long drama from creator Lena Waithe, and is executive produced by Common.