Fire causes $50K in damages to Elgin home; no injuries reported

An attic fire that caused about $50,000 in damages was quickly extinguished without any injuries Saturday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:55 p.m. to the 400 block of Sunset after someone inside the home saw flames in an upstairs room, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department.

The fire was found in the attic and quickly extinguished, authorities said. The attic, roof and second floor were damaged in the process.

The family had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage to the home and contents was about $50,000, authorities said.