Fire consumes bridal shop, closes busy Elmhurst street

Firefighters continue to battle a blaze in a bridal shop on York Avenue in Elmhurst on Thursday afternoon. | NVP News

A fire continues to burn in a bridal shop in west suburban Elmhurst, more than four hours after firefighters first started battling it.

Elmhurst firefighters were called about 1:37 p.m. to a fire at VIP Occasions at 351 N. York St., according to a statement from the village.

Flames were shooting out of the front and top of the building, and smoke billowed from the structure as firefighters battled the blaze, the statement said.

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters continue “containing and extinguishing the fire with visible flames in the roof area,” the statement said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. York Road is closed between Lake Street and North Avenue, while several side streets east and west of the area are closed for staging of fire equipment. These include: Grantley Avenue between York and Emroy; Columbia Avenue between York and Emroy; and Grantley Avenue between York and Larch.

Alternate routes are recommended.