Fire department activity delaying Pink Line trains

Pink Line trains were delayed in both directions Friday evening because of Chicago Fire Department activity on the tracks.

Pink Line trains were standing near the California Station due to firefighter activity, the Chicago Transit Authority said in an alert about 7 p.m.

Trains were moving by 8 p.m., but were delayed in both directions as trains were operating on the same track between the Damen and Kedzie stations, the CTA said.

Riders were told to board trains on the Loop-bound side of the platform at the Western and California stations.