Fire destroys Aurora mobile home, displacing 5

Four adults and a child were displaced after a fire Thursday afternoon at a mobile home in Aurora. | Aurora Fire Department

One person was injured in a fire that rendered a mobile home uninhabitable and displaced five people Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

The fire was reported at 4:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rural Street in Aurora, according to a statement from the Aurora Fire Department. Emergency crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the home, and it took 24 firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

At least one occupant was still inside when the fire started, but all occupants made it outside on their own, officials said. Paramedics treated and released one person at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in loss and rendered the home uninhabitable, displacing four adults and one child, the fire department said. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help them find housing.

An adjacent home also sustained minor damage from the fire, but remained inhabitable, officials said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.