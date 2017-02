Fire tears through vacant building in West Englewood

Fire at vacant building in West Englewood on the South Side. | Fire Media Affairs

A vacant building caught fire Tuesday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. to the blaze in the 5500 block of South Justine Street, according to Fire Media Affairs. The alarm was upgraded to a still-and-box.

The building has been on fire before, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Additional details such as the cause of the fire were not immediately available.