Fire in West Loop building put out quickly

A small fire in large vacant building in the West Loop was quickly extinguished Monday morning.

At 10:23 a.m., firefighters were called to 1123 W. Washington for a working fire in a 3-story building, according to Fire Media Affairs. The fire was put out and no one was injured.

Some of the building’s windows were shattered and wreckage can be seen inside the space.