Fire official: Man found dead after North Lawndale fire

A man was found dead in a fire Tuesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Crews responded to a man trapped in a fire in the 3500 block of West Douglas, Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford tweeted at 10:40 a.m.

A man in his early 30s was found dead in the room where the blaze started, Langford said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.