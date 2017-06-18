Fire official: Woman dies after Justice fire

A woman died after a fire in an apartment building early Sunday in southwest suburban Justice.

Firefighters responded at 3:31 a.m. to the blaze in the three-story, six-unit apartment building in the 8300 block of West 83rd Street in Justice, said Roberts Park Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Walter Sherman.

A woman, thought be about 60 years old, was found in her third-floor unit and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, Sherman said. Her name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman’s dog was also thought to have perished in the blaze, but the remains have not yet been found, Sherman said.

The fire was extinguished in about ten minutes, Sherman said. The rest of the residents were able to evacuate the building, and no other injuries were reported.

The building is uninhabitable, Sherman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious.