Fire officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in University Village crash

One person was killed and two people were critically injured early Monday in a University Village neighborhood crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 2:35 a.m. near West Roosevelt Road and South Blue Island Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the crash.

Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Hernandez said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.