Fire officials: 2 dead, 3 injured in West Side crash

Two women were killed and three others were critically injured in an East Garfield Park neighborhood crash early Sunday on the West Side, fire officials said.

A vehicle crashed into a building about 5 a.m. near West Fulton Street and North Talman Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, Lyle said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities.

Two men and a third woman were all taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Lyle said, adding that all five people were thought to be in their 20s.

Additional details on the crash were not available.