Fire officials: 2 shot to death on Skyway

Two people were shot to death early Wednesday on the Chicago Skyway, fire officials have confirmed.

Paramedics were called about 4:15 a.m. to the outbound lanes of the Skyway near 88th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Two people were dead at the scene, Schroeder said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities.