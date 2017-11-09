Fire officials: 3 critically injured in Logan Square rollover crash

Three people were critically injured in a rollover crash late Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Paramedics responded to the two-vehicle crash at 11:12 p.m. at West Fullerton and North Artesian avenues, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, while two men, ages 21 and 27, were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Hernandez said. They were all listed in serious-to-critical condition.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available.