Fire officials: Body found in Diversey Harbor

A body was found Wednesday morning in Diversey Harbor on the North Side, fire officials are confirming.

The body was found in the water shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the harbor near North Lake Shore Drive and Diversey Parkway, said Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available as the recovery was ongoing as of 7:20 a.m.