Fire officials: Person falls onto Red Line tracks in the Loop

A person fell on the CTA tracks Sunday morning at a Red Line station in the Loop, fire officials said.

The CTA cut the power to Red Line trains shortly before 6 a.m. after a report of a person on the tracks at the Chicago station, 800 N. State St., according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but additional details were not immediately available, Schroeder said.

As of 6:36 a.m., Red Line trains were running normally after being temporarily rerouted to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak stations, according to the CTA.