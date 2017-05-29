Fire officials: Person shot on I-57 on Far South Side

At least one person was shot early Monday on I-57 on the Far South Side, fire officials said.

Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash and a report of shots fired in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two men were taken from the scene in serious-to-critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle. At least one person was suffering from a gunshot wound, but additional details were not immediately available.

Two other people were taken in good condition to Roseland Community Hospital, Lyle said.

As of 4:30 a.m., all northbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic between 119th and 111th streets, police said.