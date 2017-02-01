Fire officials: Woman killed in Loop crash

A person died early Monday after a crash in the Loop, fire officials said. | NVP News

A woman was killed in a crash early Monday in the Loop, fire officials said.

About 12:05 a.m., she was driving a Nissan Pathfinder the wrong way in the 100 block of South Wells when the SUV struck a beam supporting an overhead CTA platform, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, thought to be 25 years old, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Chicago Fire Department Commander Curtis Hudson said. Police said she was dead at the scene.

The police Major Accidents Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.