Fire reported at Geneva ice arena

A fire was reported Sunday morning at an ice arena in west suburban Geneva.

At 6:26 a.m., crews responded to a fire alarm at the Fox Valley Ice Arena, 1996 S. Kirk Rd., according to the City of Geneva’s fire department.

Firefighters found heavy black smoke showing from the roof on the west side of the building, according to the fire department.

The building’s sprinkler system had activated and the blaze was brought under control in about 40 minutes, according to the fire department. The fire was contained to the refrigeration compressor room.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The facility resumed partial operations Sunday morning, and was expected to resume full operations later in the day.