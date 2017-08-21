Fire reported in men’s locker at St. Charles East High School

A fire broke out Monday morning in the men’s locker room at St. Charles East High School.

At 8:16 a.m. fire officials responded to a fire alarm at St. Charles East High School, 1020 Dunham Road, according to a statement from St. Charles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to the scene at 8:22 a.m. and were told by school representatives there was smoke in the lobby of the Norris Recreation Center, 1040 Dunham Road, the fire department said. After investigating, a fire in the men’s locker room in the basement of the recreation center was located.

The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes, according to the fire department. The people inside the building were evacuated without injury. One firefighter was taken to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, where he was treated and released due to a minor injury.

A total of eight fire departments responded to the scene and the fire department to assist, fire said. Due to the extensive impact of the smoke throughout the building the estimated damages are $250,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.