Fire spreads to 2 West Englewood buildings, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported Monday morning when a fire spread to two West Englewood neighborhood buildings on the South Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 5:55 a.m. in the one-and-a-half story residential building in the 5300 block of South Hamilton, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The fire spread to a neighboring vacant building, he said. No injuries were reported, but it was not immediately known how many people, if any, were displaced.

The blaze was extinguished about 6:25 a.m., Schroder said. The cause was under investigation.