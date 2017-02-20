Firefighter among 3 injured in Fernwood house blaze

A firefighter was among three people injured in a blaze late Sunday in a Fernwood neighborhood home on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to the single-family home near West 101st and South LaSalle streets, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The firefighter was taken in good condition to Mercy Hospital, Schroeder said. Two other adults were also injured in the blaze and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, one in fair-to-serious condition and the other listed in good condition.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, Schroeder said.