Firefighter injured battling blaze in Aurora

A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a blaze late Tuesday in west suburban Aurora.

Firefighters responded about 11:35 p.m. to a fire in the 700 block of Second Avenue that had fully engulfed a detached garage, according to the Aurora Fire Department. It took about 10 minutes for the 12 responding firefighters to douse the blaze.

One firefighter suffered a laceration to his face, the fire department said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The garage was completely destroyed by the fire, an estimated loss of $20,000, the fire department said. The cause is under investigation.