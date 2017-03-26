Firefighter injured in Galewood building fire

A firefighter was injured when a vacant building caught fire Sunday in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side. | Chicago Fire media affairs

A firefighter was injured when a vacant building caught fire Sunday in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded about 6:30 p.m. to a still and box alarm fire at a vacant, three-story building in the 6100 block of West Dickens, according to Chicago Fire Department media affairs.

More than 130 Chicago Fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire, which was struck out by 9 p.m., fire officials said. A multiple ventilation unit was deployed to remove remaining smoke from the building.

One firefighter was taken to Community First Medical Center to be treated for a minor injury, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.