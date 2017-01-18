Firefighter injured while battling Austin blaze

Firefighters battle a blaze early Wednesday at a house in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand. | NVP News

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze early Wednesday at a home in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Firefighters responded about 12:05 a.m. to the two-and-a-half story house in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand, according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford.

The firefighter fell while battling the blaze and was taken to Stroger Hospital, Langford said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

“He’s alert and talking,” he said.

The blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes and no other injuries were reported, Langford said. Additional information on the house fire was not immediately available.