Firefighters battle blaze in vacant Park Manor home

Firefighters battled a blaze in a vacant home early Wednesday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded about 3 a.m. to the vacant two-story, single-family home in the 6700 block of South Evans, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez.

No injuries were reported and the fire was struck out by 3:50 a.m., Hernandez said.

The Office of Fire Investigations was investigating the cause of the blaze.